Analysts Set Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) PT at $44.26

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYND. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 3,667.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WYND traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 605,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -507.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

