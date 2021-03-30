Analyzing Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT -12.73% -3.05% -1.91% Mid-America Apartment Communities 19.22% 5.63% 3.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 4 2 0 2.33 Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 4 4 0 2.50

Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.26%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $131.09, indicating a potential downside of 11.12%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Apple Hospitality REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.58 $171.92 million $1.63 8.99 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.64 billion 10.28 $353.81 million $6.55 22.52

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

