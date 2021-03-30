Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.4983 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

