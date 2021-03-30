Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.08.

NYSE AM opened at $8.96 on Monday. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $203.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 974.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

