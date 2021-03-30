Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will post sales of $139.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $143.71 million. Aphria posted sales of $109.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $529.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $542.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $678.71 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $726.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,547,000 after buying an additional 7,414,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 601,596 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 836,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aphria stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Aphria has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $32.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

