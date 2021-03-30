Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

