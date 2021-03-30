Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $28.13

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $26.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,149 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

