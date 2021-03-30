Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $154.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 56,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

