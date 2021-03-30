Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $50,769.67 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50.

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total transaction of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total transaction of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.86. The stock had a trading volume of 698,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.56. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.99 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,494.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 113,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 71,332 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.