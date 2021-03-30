Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 521.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,564 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,315 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 664,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,998,000 after acquiring an additional 293,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $12,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,810,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 317,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,841.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.