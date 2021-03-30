Artfinity Market Capitalization Achieves $760,190.91 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last week, Artfinity has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $760,190.91 and $46,602.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Artfinity Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

