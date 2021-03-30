Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $13.44 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.83. The company had a trading volume of 19,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,093. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.31 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

