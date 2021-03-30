Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

HON stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.29. 33,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,606. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $219.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.