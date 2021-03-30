Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 3,062 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned 0.07% of Hasbro worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hasbro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $2,324,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,569. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

