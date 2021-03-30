Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

ASAN stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 1,610,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $2,852,539 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $10,598,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $7,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

