Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.04 Per Share

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE:ASH opened at $89.13 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.