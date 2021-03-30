Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives $16.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 75,657 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,616,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,659,000 after purchasing an additional 367,829 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $45,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 81,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,182. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

