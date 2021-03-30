Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 502,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.71. The company had a trading volume of 369,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $144.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

