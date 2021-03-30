ATC Coin (ATCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.00

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $470,162.85 and $35.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00334236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

