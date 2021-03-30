AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,861 shares during the period. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 714,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,989,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.