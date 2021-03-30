Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di Sells 64 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $17,163.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fronzo Pascal W. Di also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,147,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

