Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Citigroup raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,083. Aviva has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

