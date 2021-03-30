Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their neutral rating on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AX. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $46.45 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

