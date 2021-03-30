B. Riley Boosts CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Price Target to $60.00

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $786.12 million, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CAI International by 768.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

