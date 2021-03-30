Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $99.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

