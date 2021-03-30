Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YNDX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Yandex by 12.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $1,497,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Yandex by 32.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120,972 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $11,735,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

YNDX stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 187.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. Yandex has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

