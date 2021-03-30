Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $981,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 1.12% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMB stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02.

