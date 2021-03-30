Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $406,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Shares of GPN opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.55 and a 12 month high of $216.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

