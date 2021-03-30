Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 10,378 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

