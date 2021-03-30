Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 94,222 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,222 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.57.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.