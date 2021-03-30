Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Clarus worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 211.2% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $1,511,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 110,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

