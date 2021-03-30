Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after buying an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,146,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICPT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

