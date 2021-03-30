Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSEM. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $884,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

TSEM stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

