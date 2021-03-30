Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.62% of Donegal Group worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 575.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Donegal Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $456.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $193.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.50 million. Analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at $153,588,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.