Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,647 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Origin Bancorp worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OBNK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $980.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

OBNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

