Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,358 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 239.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 328,380.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $25,032.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,679. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLDN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $455.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

