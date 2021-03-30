Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 420 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $113.98 and a 52-week high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

