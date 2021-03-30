Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €223.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €223.00 ($262.35) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €215.69 ($253.76).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €214.60 ($252.47) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €190.01.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.