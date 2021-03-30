Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

ETR:UTDI opened at €33.47 ($39.38) on Friday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €23.50 ($27.65) and a 12 month high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.07 and its 200-day moving average is €34.87.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

