Barclays PLC Has $226,000 Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Radiant Logistics worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 290.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 942,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 285,297 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

RLGT opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $343.78 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter.

Separately, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.