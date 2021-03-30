Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,710,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 61,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

RBCAA opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.26 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

