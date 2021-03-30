Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 over the last ninety days. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

