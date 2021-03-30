Barclays PLC Sells 24,306 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,918,000 after acquiring an additional 107,833 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.