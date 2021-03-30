Barclays PLC Sells 3,186 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Veritone were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 538.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Veritone by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

VERI opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $694.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

