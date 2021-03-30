Barclays PLC Sells 3,655 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

