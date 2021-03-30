Barclays PLC Sells 5,516 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $997.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $92,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,593 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,123 shares of company stock worth $837,535. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

