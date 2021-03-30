Barclays Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.40 ($91.06) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €72.04 ($84.75).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €62.55 ($73.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

