Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 800 ($10.45).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments to a hold rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 743.67 ($9.72).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 752.40 ($9.83) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 720.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 629.15. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

