Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.56 ($86.54).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €70.03 ($82.39) on Monday. Basf has a 12 month low of €40.42 ($47.55) and a 12 month high of €72.84 ($85.69). The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion and a PE ratio of -60.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.53.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.