Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the February 28th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BNAUF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 41.75 and a quick ratio of 41.50. Battle North Gold has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Battle North Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Battle North Gold from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

